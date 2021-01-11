Two schools and a business in Langley have recorded cases of COVID-19. (CDC photo)

Two schools and a business in Langley have recorded cases of COVID-19. (CDC photo)

Two schools, and No Frill’s in Langley report COVID-19 cases

H.D. Stafford Middle and D.W. Poppy Secondary added to school exposure list

Two Langley schools recorded COVID-19 events on the second day of returning to class after winter break, while a local grocery store reports employees have tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday evening, the local school district notified the community about COVID-19 exposures at two different schools.

READ MORE: Kids will learn in portables while Shortreed gets $8.9 million seismic upgrade

Letters were sent home to families of H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.) and D.W. Poppy Secondary School (23752 52 Ave.) to inform them that a COVID-positive individual was on school property on Jan. 6, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Public Health has started contact tracing. Should any individual require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be contacted by the health authority directly.

Fraser Health advises parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them for signs of COVID-19 daily.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” they said.

READ MORE: ‘Status quo is unacceptable’: BCTF calls on Fraser Health to improve school safety

Meanwhile, on Monday the parent company of No Frill’s reported two staff members at its Langley City store tested positive for the virus.

The last day the staff members worked at the business located at 5501 204th St. was on Jan. 8, according to Loblaw.

As of Monday morning the grocery store was not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School DistrictLoblaw

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Langley RCMP has twice issued fines to Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Township could strip tax break from churches defying COVID health orders

Council debated a draft of the motion on Monday, Jan. 11.

Undated Google Maps image of Chartwell Langley Gardens
COVID outbreak declared over at Langley Chartwell Gardens

FHA says no longer any COVID-19 cases at location

Langley RCMP have issued two $2,300 fines to the Riverside Calvary church in Langley in the 9600 block of 201 Street for holding in-person services despite a provincial COVID-19 related ban (Langley Advance Times file)
Police warned Langley church will face more fines for in-person worship: court documents

Riverside Calvary Church says it follows COVID restrictions that existed before all-out ban

Dallas Smith. (Aldergrove Star files)
Langley country music artist Dallas Smith to perform online concert

Smith will be joined by special guests for performance on sessionslive, January 30

Two schools and a business in Langley have recorded cases of COVID-19. (CDC photo)
Two schools, and No Frill’s in Langley report COVID-19 cases

H.D. Stafford Middle and D.W. Poppy Secondary added to school exposure list

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau brings the holidays to 700 families

Despite COVID-19 limitations, 2020’s campaign went smoothly

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer took the witness stand in his own defence on Oct. 6, 2020 in his trial for child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court. The trial ended Jan. 7, 2021. (File)
Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial wraps up

Judge’s decision in case of John Vermeer put over to another date

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Most Read