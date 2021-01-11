Two schools, and No Frill’s in Langley report COVID-19 cases

Two schools and a business in Langley have recorded cases of COVID-19. (CDC photo)

Two Langley schools recorded COVID-19 events on the second day of returning to class after winter break, while a local grocery store reports employees have tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday evening, the local school district notified the community about COVID-19 exposures at two different schools.

Letters were sent home to families of H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.) and D.W. Poppy Secondary School (23752 52 Ave.) to inform them that a COVID-positive individual was on school property on Jan. 6, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Public Health has started contact tracing. Should any individual require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be contacted by the health authority directly.

Fraser Health advises parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them for signs of COVID-19 daily.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” they said.

Meanwhile, on Monday the parent company of No Frill’s reported two staff members at its Langley City store tested positive for the virus.

The last day the staff members worked at the business located at 5501 204th St. was on Jan. 8, according to Loblaw.

As of Monday morning the grocery store was not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

