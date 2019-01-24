Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

The view from the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Revelstoke Review)

This morning Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to a call from two skiers who had been involved in an avalanche in an out of bounds area on Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skiers called the RCMP who notified Search and Rescue, said a news release from the RCMP.

Search and rescue air lifted the skiers to Queen Victoria Hospital. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP recommend that all back country users carry the proper supplies for their activity, including preparations for overnight stays.

Emergency equipment such as avalanche beacons, probes and shovels are essential. Furthermore, taking Avalanche Safety Training Level 1 is a wise investment in time and money to make these ventures safe and enjoyable.

All recreational users are encouraged to access Avalanche Canada and the Canadian Avalanche Association’s website to update themselves on current avalanche conditions int he area they are planning to travel to.