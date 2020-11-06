Two staff come down with COVID-19 at Langley’s Superstore

Potential exposures were Oct. 24 and 25 at the store on Willowbrook Drive

Loblaws has announced two staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley. (Google Maps)

Langley’s Real Canadian Superstore had two people test positive for COVID-19.

Loblaws, the head office of Superstore, announced Nov. 6 that the staff tested positive.

“The last day the team members worked were on Oct. 24 and 25,” the company said.

The store is at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.

The company provides a list of store exposures over the last 15 days on its website.

“In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible. Many local government authorities have mandated that our staff and customers wear masks within our stores. In addition, we have mandated that our staff and customers wear masks in Extra Foods, Fortinos, Maxi, nofrills, Real Canadian Superstores and T&T stores across Canada,” the company said online.

