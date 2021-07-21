Two taken to hospital after collision involving stolen vehicle in Aldergrove

Police were called to the intersection of 244th Street and Robertson Cres. at 5:45 p.m. on July 20

Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team (CCIT) has assumed conduct of the investigation into an injury collision on July 20th at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Police were called to the intersection of 244th Street and Robertson Crescent for a report of a two vehicle collision where a person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The vehicles involved were a red Jeep and a black Hyundai Santa Fe.

Crpl. Holly Largy, Media Relations for Langley RCMP, said the Jeep had significant front end damage and it appeared to have collided with the passenger side of the Hyundai.

“Two of the four occupants had to be extracted from the vehicles by Langley Township Fire Department utilizing the jaws of life,” Largy said. “The occupants of the Hyundai, a 55-year-male and a 28-year-old female were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service. Both are in stable condition and suffered non life-threatening injuries.”

It has been determined the Jeep was a stolen vehicle and the driver, a 27-year-old male of no fixed address, may face charges of Possession of Stolen Property. Further, he demonstrated symptoms of impairment and a blood demand was made.

Witnesses advise the Jeep was travelling north on 224th Street at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at Robertson Crescent.

The Jeep then collided with the Hyundai which was travelling eastbound.

ICARS (Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service) was called to assist with the investigation.

Investigators with CCIT present the information to the BC Prosecution Service once all the evidence has been compiled for their consideration and charges.

