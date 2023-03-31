Two teams vie for contracts to build Surrey-Langley SkyTrain stations

Alliances of builders are bidding for contracts to be awarded next year

The list of bidders aiming to get the contracts to build new SkyTrain stations in Surrey and Langley has been whittled down to two.

Two teams have been pre-qualified and advanced to the “request for proposals” stage in the bidding process for the contract to build the eight new stations, six of which will be in Surrey, two in Langley.

The teams are dubbed South Fraser Station Partners and SkyLink Stations Partners.

South Fraser includes Aecon Infrastructure Management, Acciona Infrastructure Canada, Pomerleau B.C., and AECOM Canada.

SkyLink is a partnership of Dragados Canada, Ledcor Construction Investments, SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies, and IBI Group Architects.

The decision by the province is expected to be announced early in 2024, with major construction to start later the same year. Preliminary work along the route, which runs straight down Fraser Highway for most of its length, began last year.

In addition to building the eight stations, the winning bidder will be responsible for building new cycling and walking paths around the stations, which are part of the plan to make accessing transit easier for nearby communities.

This is the second of three contracts that are moving through the process towards being awarded.

The first RFP, which went through this phase in January, was for the construction of the elevated guideway itself, as well as the transportation paths that will run alongside it for pedestrians and cyclists. That contract will be awarded later this year.

The third and final contract is for the design and installation of the actual track for the SkyTrain cars, along with the electrical systems that power it. A group of shortlisted firms that are moving forward with that bid will be announced later this spring.

The SkyTrain extension to Langley, which will have stations at the Willowbrook Mall near 196th Street and Fraser Highway, and in downtown Langley City at 203rd Street and Industrial Avenue, is planned to start operations in late 2028.

