Two Township council candidates will be running under new ‘Contract With Langley’ civic party banner

Rob Rindt (left) and Tim Baillie, two already-declared candidates in the Langley Township muncipal election have announced they will be running under the ‘Contract With Langley’ banner. (file)

Two already-declared Langley Township candidates will be running under the “Contract With Langley” banner, the civic party has announced.

Rob Rindt was the first person to declare for council, in May, while Tim Baillie announced his candidacy shortly afterwards.

On the “Contract With Langley” website, four more candidate spots are listed as “coming soon.”

It is one of two new Langley Township political parties registered with Elections BC, along with the “Elevate Langley Voters Association” created by former Langley East MLA and provincial Solicitor-General Rich Coleman.

READ ALSO: Farmer, distiller plans to run for Langley Township council

Rindt, a Glen Valley resident who operates three farm businesses in the Township, including Roots & Wings Distillery, said he is running “to be a new voice for small business owners and farmers within the Township of Langley, to manage growth, build the infrastructure we [are] so behind on, but also ensure we preserve our rural character.”

“I’ve been following Council meetings for quite a while, and what I see is a status quo still thinking this is the same Langley of 20 years ago, and not considering what it could or will be in 20 years,” Rindt added.

“We need to change that,” he said.

Contract With Langley founder Eric Woodward, who is running as mayor, described Rindt as “no-nonsense, common sense, [someone who] has the business and the real-world farming experience we need.”

READ ALSO: Retired firefighter aims for Langley Township council seat

Baillie, a retired fire captain, served as Vice President of the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association from 2000-2008. He also served as a Ministerial Assistant to the BC Minister of Labour from 1999-2001.

The South Langley resident is described in the party press release as “a constant advocate for numerous charities, especially focusing on homelessness and accessibility to youth sports.”

Baillie said he and Woodward “agree on the specific changes and improvements that have to be made to better protect residents of Langley and our firefighters while catching up with growth and planning for the future.”

Woodward said the Township has “never seen a Council candidate like Tim, for a long time. It’s a great opportunity for Langley to have the experience on Council we need to prepare our fire service and youth sports for the future.”

Municipal voters will go to the polls Oct. 15.

LangleyMunicipal election