Two units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

Two units were damaged in an apartment fire on Tims Street, across from a local fire hall.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service noticed the fire from the hall at 10 p.m. and jumped into action, quelling the blaze before it could spread beyond the two units impacted.

The two impacted units were at the top (third) floor of the building, and a witness said he noticed the flames out his window while he was playing video games.

“It wasn’t good to look out the window to, that’s for sure,” the witness said.

It’s not immediately clear whether anyone was inside either of the apartments at the time of the fire, nor the cause of the blaze.

More to come.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

