Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

B.C.’s police watchdog says it will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges against a pair of Vancouver police officers in connection to a crash that sent five to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. launched a 10-month investigation after a police cruiser and police van collided at the intersection of Howe and Smithe Street in the downtown core on the evening of June 29, 2018.

According to an online statement released Thursday by the IIO, the cruiser was travelling west on Smithe through the intersection when it collided with the van turning onto Smithe from Howe.

Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection, near where two women in their 30s were walking. Both were injured.

READ MORE: Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

The women, as well as the three police officers in the two vehicles, were taken to hospital and later released.

The IIO has requested a consideration of charges against both drivers of the vehicles. The B.C. Prosecution Service will only approve charges is there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and if prosecution is in the public interest.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.