One person was taken to hospital as a result of this crash near 79A Avenue and 211 Street on Saturday, Oct 26 around 1 p.m. (Supplied)

Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital in Langley

Injuries not life-threatening, police said

A two-vehicle crash in Willoughby on Saturday afternoon sent one person to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1 p.m. an SUV and a sedan collided near 211 Street and 79A Avenue.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Joe Leeson said initial indications suggest possibly “driver error” on the part of both people involved.

No charges have been laid, but the investigation is continuing.

