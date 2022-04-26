The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two women, one man dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Gunn area fire not considered suspicious, likely to have started on a stove

Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend.

Parkland RCMP say they responded early Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Darbyson Estates near Gunn, Alta.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Police say multiple people were believed to be at the residence, and the bodies of two women and a man were found inside once the fire was put out.

Const. Sarah Williams says the dead have been tentatively identified, but that won’t be confirmed until autopsies have been completed.

She says the fire isn’t considered suspicious and a preliminary investigation suggests it is likely to have started on a stove.

—The Canadian Press

fire

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement
Next story
Truck crash closes Langley’s 16th Avenue for hours

Just Posted

A dump truck hit the Livingstone Road overpass (232nd Street) on Highway 1 early Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Truck hits 232nd St. overpass on Highway 1 exit in Langley, partial blockages in place

RCMP patch. (Black Press Media files)
Truck crash closes Langley’s 16th Avenue for hours

Letter writer Cran Campbell has fishing gear from the 1970s with the original prices and noted the contrast with current prices. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley angler says inflation impacting recreational opportunities

This year’s May Queen Taiya Yardley (left) with her mother Darcie Yardley, who was May queen in 1994, posed for a photo together at the Sunday, April 24 tea held at the historic Fort Langley Community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
May Queen crowned in Fort Langley