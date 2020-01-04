U.S. border crossing wait times have drivers stuck for hours

While Abbotsford’s Sumas Crossing is the shortest, drivers report being stuck for up to two hours

B.C. drivers hoping for a smooth crossing into the U.S. this weekend should think again. Border wait times are long, very long.

The Sumas Crossing in Abbotsford is the shortest wait as of 3 p.m. with an estimated 50-minute lineup, according to Ezbordercrossing.com. Drivers have recently reported wait times of up to two hours, however.

Ezbordercrossing estimates both the Aldergrove and Peace Arch Crossing wait times at around 80 minutes. But again, recent reports say the lineup at Aldergrove is up to two hours, while the Peace Arch crossing might have drivers stuck for as long as three hours.

All of the Nexus lanes are closed.