Those looking to drive to the U.S. this long weekend are going have to suffer long delays.

As of 12 p.m. the shortest wait to cross the border is approximately 40 minutes at the Aldergrove Crossing, according to ezbordercrossing.com.

Other border crossings in the Lower Mainland are not fairing any better; the wait at the Sumas Crossing is estimated at 45 minutes and the wait at the Peach Arch Crossing is 80 minutes as of noon.