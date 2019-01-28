The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company.

READ MORE: A timeline of the cases of Meng Wanzhou and the Canadians detained in China

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei’s business deals in Iran.

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Just Posted

Many neglected horses seized from Langley property after cruelty investigation

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were seized in a cruelty investigation in Langley.

Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

The government ordered $7,000 in back pay returned to 18 workers.

Langley infielder says it’s a ‘big honour’ to compete on Team Canada at Pan Am qualifiers

Wes Darvill is playing with Team Canada in Brazil from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

VIDEO: Giants’ winning streak ends with shootout

The Langley-based team will be playing again in Kamloops this Wednesday.

VIDEO: Australian teachers learn about B.C.’s past at historic Fort Langley

Exchange program sees Canadian and foreign teachers swap jobs

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

BC Family Day Open House at Aldergrove museum

Alder Grove Heritage Society launches ‘Aldergrove Memories’ photography contest

Symphonic ‘Favourites in February’

Fraser Valley Symphony celebrates 35th anniversary season

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Crane collapse at Port of Vancouver

Officials say ship was coming in to berth when it made contact with ship-to-shore crane on the dock

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

Most Read