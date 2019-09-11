U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

Abbotsford is being considered as the potential home for an aerospace manufacturing plant that could employ more than 10,000 people.

The city’s economic development team will tell a committee next week that an unnamed American company has eyed Abbotsford as a potential location for a “manufacturing plant.”

The possible plant is described in a quarterly report by economic development staff for the upcoming Business, Innovation, Growth and Attraction committee meeting. The report regularly lists companies that have expressed interest in moving to the Abbotsford area. Many of the leads do not pan out, but some have in the past.

The report says that the company in question is considering two options. A smaller option would be a “$125 million investment and 7,000 jobs,” which itself would make such a facility one of, if not the, largest single employment site in British Columbia. A larger option on the table would encompass a $830 million investment and result in 10,000 new jobs.

By comparison, construction on the massive Site C dam in Northern B.C. employs just shy of 5,000 workers, while Boeing employs around 70,000 people in Washington State.

It’s not clear how far discussions have gotten, but the report says the “next round of engagement is due to occur in January 2020.”

The news comes as Canada’s aerospace industry is currently watching a competition to replace Canada’s CF-18 fighter jets. Three companies – Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Saab – are expected to bid on a $19 billion contract to replace the jets. Lockheed Martin and Boeing are each based in the United States. The government has a longstanding requirements that companies invest some of their money in Canada, although those rules were recently loosened.

RELATED: Abbotsford airport raking in millions, two decades after being bought for $10

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. vaping concerns loom as Canada legalizes pot devices
Next story
Langley Township takes out $85 million in loans for land

Just Posted

Langley teen missing since Tuesday

Police say Rachel Fitz has not spoken to any friends

U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

Kodiaks fall 5-2 to reigning conference champs

‘We only started practicing this week’: said coach Rick Harkins

UPDATE: Witness said at least a dozen shots were fired during fatal shooting at Aldergrove McDonald’s

Police were quick to respond to the Tuesday night incident near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

Iraqi teen seeking asylum gets stolen bike replaced by Langley Starbucks coworkers

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

‘Ridiculous idea’: Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses

Annis says McCallum should be working for residents, not ‘handful of taxi owners’

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects rainbow crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read