U.S. homicide suspect arrested at White Rock hospital

Surrey RCMP capture man wanted in connection with reported shooting south of the border

A man wanted in connection with a U.S. homicide was arrested at Peace Arch Hospital Monday. (File photo)

An armed man wanted in connection with a homicide south of the border was arrested Monday afternoon at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko confirmed officers were dispatched at approximately 1:20 p.m. Jan. 28 following a request for assistance from the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

“The RCMP received information from our counterparts in the U.S. regarding a suspect in a homicide that was believed to have crossed the border,” Sturko told Peace Arch News Tuesday morning.

“Within 15 minutes, we had members on the ground looking for the individual. Within 30 minutes of the dispatch… they had that person in custody.”

Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 7:59 a.m. Monday that detectives were searching for a man who “reportedly shot his girlfriend early this a.m. in South Hill area.”

The tweet asked followers to be on the lookout for a white van that was stolen out of Puyallup.

Detectives searching for homicide suspect Jordan Eaton. Reportedly shot his girlfriend early this a.m. in South Hill area, fled to Puyallup where he stole a van. Be on lookout for white 2006 GMC Savanna, refrigeration unit on top & Liberty Distribution logos, plate B25902H. pic.twitter.com/cuZJ1i8raQ — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 28, 2019

At 2:19 p.m. Monday, a second tweet announces a suspect was “arrested by RCMP in Surrey, British Columbia.”

“Suspect illegally crossed the border & was located at hospital; suspect ran from officers & arrested after short foot pursuit,” the tweet continues. “Suspect was found armed. Stolen van recovered in Blaine by Whatcom Co Sheriff.”

Sturko confirmed the foot pursuit took place inside the hospital and that police “will present evidence that the person was found in possession of a loaded firearm.”

As of Monday night, the suspect remained in Surrey RCMP custody and “we’re working with U.S. officials to work on returning him to the states,” Sturko said.

Describing the incident as “very uncommon activity in Canada, especially in a hospital,” Sturko commended the responding officers’ actions.

“We’re very thankful that none of our officers or any members of the public was injured,” she said.

“You never know, things can go sideways, but in this case it didn’t.”