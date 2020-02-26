Nearly 4,200 faculty members at UBC and UBCO are set to receive wage increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC faculty to receive 2% wage increases for next three years

The new agreement covers nearly 4,200 faculty members at both UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and its faculty association have ratified a new agreement set to last the next three school years.

The new mandate will see wage increases and modest funding increases for professional development for the nearly 4,200 faculty members at both UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan over the next three years.

Wages of all faculty members will increase by two per cent each year the agreement is in effect between July, 1 2019 and June 30, 2022.

The funding increases will provide faculty and sessional lecturers the resources to further enhance learning for students, research innovations and productivity.


UBC

