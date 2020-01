A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2016. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

It’s official, ride-hailing will soon be hitting Lower Mainland roadways.

Both Uber and Lyft have been approved to operate in Zone 1, which covers the Lower Mainland and Whistler region, the Passenger Transportation Board announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected.

More to come.

