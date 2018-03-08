UFV campus in Chilliwack. (Google Maps)

UFV professor allegedly caught in Chilliwack Creep Catchers sting

University issues email to staff and students who may be ‘experiencing distress or difficulty coping’

A University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) employee is under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting in Chilliwack Tuesday evening.

The vigilante anti-pedophile group posted a video of the professor from the Abbotsford campus on its Chilliwack Creep Catchers Facebook page alleging the man thought he was coming to meet a 13-year-old boy at a local McDonald’s.

In an email sent out to staff and students March 7 obtained by The Progress, Jackie Hogan, president and vice-chancellor of UFV, said that while the allegations are not proven, the university is taking the matter seriously and the individual in question has been placed on administrative leave.

No official details are available at this time who it involves, but Hogan said the Chilliwack RCMP detachment “is aware and has opened a file on this matter.”

The Progress is not repeating the name of the professor until charges are approved. Students, however, are aware of who the man is.

“The university is not aware of any complainants at UFV,” Hogan wrote.

“While this alleged behavior did not occur on a UFV campus, the university realizes this situation may be upsetting to some students, staff, and faculty.

“UFV counsellors are available to support students who may be experiencing distress or difficulty coping. For staff and faculty who are concerned about students who may appear to be in distress, please visit the UFV Counselling Services site.”

The letter went on to identify phone numbers and physical locations for UFV counselling in Chilliwack and Abbotsford, as well as an after hours crisis line, and contact information for Homewood Health, the “UFV Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) provider for UFV faculty and staff.

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim

Just Posted

Junior curlers hang on to second in world competition, beating Korea today

Langley-based Team Tardi win its fifth of seven games today, taking on Germany and Russia Thursday.

Langley’s $30 million ER expansion moving ahead

The expansion was announced by the Liberals one year ago.

VIDEO: Parkour course for kids offered by Langley City

Indoor training at Timms centre, outdoor at Penzer park

Langley Rivermen pushed to playoff brink by high scoring Desi Burgart and Surrey Eagles

Eagles forward scores four in Surrey’s game four victory Tuesday; series resumes Thursday in Langley

Langley gas prices pass $1.50 mark

Gas stations in Lynden report an increasing number of Canadians are crossing the border in search of cheaper fuel

WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim

A collision Wednesday afternoon saw one woman taken by ambulance.

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Read