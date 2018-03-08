UFV professor allegedly caught in Chilliwack Creep Catchers sting

University issues email to staff and students who may be ‘experiencing distress or difficulty coping’

A University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) employee is under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting in Chilliwack Tuesday evening.

The vigilante anti-pedophile group posted a video of the professor from the Abbotsford campus on its Chilliwack Creep Catchers Facebook page alleging the man thought he was coming to meet a 13-year-old boy at a local McDonald’s.

In an email sent out to staff and students March 7 obtained by The Progress, Jackie Hogan, president and vice-chancellor of UFV, said that while the allegations are not proven, the university is taking the matter seriously and the individual in question has been placed on administrative leave.

No official details are available at this time who it involves, but Hogan said the Chilliwack RCMP detachment “is aware and has opened a file on this matter.”

The Progress is not repeating the name of the professor until charges are approved. Students, however, are aware of who the man is.

“The university is not aware of any complainants at UFV,” Hogan wrote.

“While this alleged behavior did not occur on a UFV campus, the university realizes this situation may be upsetting to some students, staff, and faculty.

“UFV counsellors are available to support students who may be experiencing distress or difficulty coping. For staff and faculty who are concerned about students who may appear to be in distress, please visit the UFV Counselling Services site.”

The letter went on to identify phone numbers and physical locations for UFV counselling in Chilliwack and Abbotsford, as well as an after hours crisis line, and contact information for Homewood Health, the “UFV Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) provider for UFV faculty and staff.

