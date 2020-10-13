UFV students hosting BC MLA Townhall Series

The UFV SUS and UFV PSSA will be hosting candidates from the BC Liberal, BC Green and BC NDP this week via Zoom. (Instagram photo)

Local voters will get one more chance to hear from BC Liberal, BC Green and BC NDP candidates prior to the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The University of the Fraser Valley Student Union Society and the UFV Political Science Student Association hosts representatives from the three parties via Zoom on Thursday (Oct. 15) and Friday (Oct. 16).

The series of virtual townhall events are open to everyone.

BC Liberal Party candidates Bruce Banman (Abbotsford South), Mike de Jong (Abbotsford West) and Simon Gibson (Abbotsford-Mission) will appear from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with BC Green Party hopefuls Aird Flavelle (Abbotsford South), Kevin Eastwood (Abbotsford West), Stephen Fowler (Abbotsford-Mission) and Tim Cooper (Chilliwack) being featured from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

BC NDP candidates Preet Rai (Abbotsford West), Dan Coulter (Chilliwack) and Kelli Paddon (Chilliwack-Kent) will appear on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visit ufvsus.ca for information on how to watch via Zoom.

