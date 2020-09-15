Geese fly over a smoke-covered field. Wildfires have blanketed much of southern B.C. in smoke as air quality issues abound (Contributed Photo/Sarah McNeil).

UFV study zeroes in on impact wildfires are having on exercise and well being

When the air quality is poor people are advised to reduce physical activity but do they?

A timely UFV study is looking at the impact wildfires are having on people’s physical activity and mental health.

Participants are being sought by researchers from the University of the Fraser Valley kinesiology department to answer two online surveys.

“When air quality is poor, people are advised to reduce or reschedule physical activity, but do people do this?” according to the study description. “Does wildfire smoke deter people from physical activity? This led us to want to understand how wildfire smoke impacts physical activity and mental health.”

Leading the research study is Dr. Luisa Giles, an exercise and environmental health researcher at UFV, with a team of researchers including; Dr. Jason Brandenburg, Dr. Iris Lesser and Dr. Cynthia Thomson also from the University of the Fraser Valley.

They are recruiting survey respondents 19 years or older whose local air quality has been impacted by wildfire smoke. If individuals consent to participate, they will be asked to complete an online questionnaire inquiring about physical activity, mental well-being and demographic variables. It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

To complete the online survey go to: https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/WildfiresandPhysicalActivity

For more details contact Dr. Luisa Giles at luisa.giles@ufv.ca

READ MORE: Runners finding joy in virtual apps

READ MORE: UFV study on pandemic and physical activity

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

air qualityUniversities and Colleges

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed
Next story
VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sneak peak inside Nordstrom Rack Langley

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia, opens Thursday

A return to the track for Langley Mustangs

Loosened COVID-19 restrictions will allow practices by track club, but not competitions

Langley Township expands its toolbox to aid business startups

A new digital platform gives entrepreneurs more insight into local possibilities

Twelve days later: Langley City woman returns home after battle with COVID-19

‘Colour me happy and grateful,’ Cathy Gibbs says

Changes to B.C. strata insurance regulations won’t prevent more major rate hikes, Langley condo owners say

Province announces changes to improve transparency

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

UFV study zeroes in on impact wildfires are having on exercise and well being

When the air quality is poor people are advised to reduce physical activity but do they?

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

TransLink launches limited edition Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass cards for fall

Ridership remains at 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Most Read