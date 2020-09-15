UFV study zeroes in on impact wildfires are having on exercise and well being

When the air quality is poor people are advised to reduce physical activity but do they?

Geese fly over a smoke-covered field. Wildfires have blanketed much of southern B.C. in smoke as air quality issues abound (Contributed Photo/Sarah McNeil).

A timely UFV study is looking at the impact wildfires are having on people’s physical activity and mental health.

Participants are being sought by researchers from the University of the Fraser Valley kinesiology department to answer two online surveys.

“When air quality is poor, people are advised to reduce or reschedule physical activity, but do people do this?” according to the study description. “Does wildfire smoke deter people from physical activity? This led us to want to understand how wildfire smoke impacts physical activity and mental health.”

Leading the research study is Dr. Luisa Giles, an exercise and environmental health researcher at UFV, with a team of researchers including; Dr. Jason Brandenburg, Dr. Iris Lesser and Dr. Cynthia Thomson also from the University of the Fraser Valley.

They are recruiting survey respondents 19 years or older whose local air quality has been impacted by wildfire smoke. If individuals consent to participate, they will be asked to complete an online questionnaire inquiring about physical activity, mental well-being and demographic variables. It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

To complete the online survey go to: https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/WildfiresandPhysicalActivity

For more details contact Dr. Luisa Giles at luisa.giles@ufv.ca

