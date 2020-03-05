Undercover officers target distracted drivers in Langley

RCMP handed out $15,000 in fines and penalties in five hours

RCMP officers in Langley conducted a targeted sweep of distracted drivers on March 3, 2020. RCMP officers in Langley conducted a targeted sweep of distracted drivers on March 3, 2020.

Langley RCMP handed out more than $15,000 worth of fines and tickets over a five-hour blitz Tuesday, March 3 targeting distracted drivers.

Langley Traffic Services officers headed out to two locations, at Highway 10 and Glover Road, and at 64th Avenue and 200th Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local RCMP.

The Highway 10 group included an undercover officer on foot, while the second had an officer on a bicycle.

Police gave out 27 tickets to distracted drivers over the five-hour period.

“Fortunately, none of the violations were issued as the result of a collision, but the potential for disaster was very real,” said Largy. “Roughly one in four fatal crashes on BC roads involves driver distraction.”

The ticket for distracted driving is $368, and adds four penalty points to a driver’s record. If there are four or more points at the end of a 12-month period, drivers pay a premium the starts at $252 and increases for every point accumulated.

“There is also a possibility you will have to pay an additional driver risk premium,” Largy said.

distracted drivingLangleyLangley RCMP