RCMP officers in Langley conducted a targeted sweep of distracted drivers on March 3, 2020. RCMP officers in Langley conducted a targeted sweep of distracted drivers on March 3, 2020.

Undercover officers target distracted drivers in Langley

RCMP handed out $15,000 in fines and penalties in five hours

Langley RCMP handed out more than $15,000 worth of fines and tickets over a five-hour blitz Tuesday, March 3 targeting distracted drivers.

Langley Traffic Services officers headed out to two locations, at Highway 10 and Glover Road, and at 64th Avenue and 200th Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local RCMP.

The Highway 10 group included an undercover officer on foot, while the second had an officer on a bicycle.

Police gave out 27 tickets to distracted drivers over the five-hour period.

“Fortunately, none of the violations were issued as the result of a collision, but the potential for disaster was very real,” said Largy. “Roughly one in four fatal crashes on BC roads involves driver distraction.”

The ticket for distracted driving is $368, and adds four penalty points to a driver’s record. If there are four or more points at the end of a 12-month period, drivers pay a premium the starts at $252 and increases for every point accumulated.

“There is also a possibility you will have to pay an additional driver risk premium,” Largy said.

distracted drivingLangleyLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel
Next story
Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Just Posted

UPDATED: Power has been restored after an outage in Aldergrove

More than 3000 customers were without power for one hour on Thursday afternoon

Final eight square off in B.C. High School Boys Basketball tournament in Langley

Eight teams moved on in four categories

Undercover officers target distracted drivers in Langley

RCMP handed out $15,000 in fines and penalties in five hours

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Langley Good Samaritan

Taken to a shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

WEATHER: Rain and wind in the forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Surrey RCMP nab impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial hears from RCMP computer expert

‘Viruses are the result of the child pornography and viewing as opposed to the other way around’

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Canadian Forces Snowbirds to return to skies over White Rock this summer

Aerial dance to be performed Aug. 12

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Most Read