Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Underground fuel spill found next to Iqaluit’s water treatment plant

No timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again

The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water.

City officials say in a news release that they found signs of a historic spill next to the water treatment plant in an inaccessible hole in the ground.

Iqaluit’s water has been undrinkable since Oct. 12 when traces of fuel were found in the water treatment plant.

The city says testing is now being done to confirm the spill is the source of the contamination.

The city adds that it has reported the spill to the Nunavut government and has hired a professional firm to clean it up.

There is still no timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water

NunavutWater

Previous story
Crews board smouldering MV Zim Kingston Monday night during break in strong winds
Next story
Crime Stoppers releases list of the ‘5 faces you don’t want trick or treating at your home’

Just Posted

There are a fistful of murals being brought to life in downtown Langley, starting this month. This mural was the first. It’s called #thepowerofwomenisinfinite and was painted in 2018 by artist Verna Brown on the back entrance of Forever Yours Lingerie for company owner Sonya Perkins (left). (Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Langley City murals coming to life

imade market from past years, in Vancouver (Dani McPherson/Special to The Star)
Langley women hosts free market in honour of mother

Municipal crews were dispatched to fix a pothole and a local letter writer appreciated to prompt response. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Road repair speed wins Langley resident’s raves

Grade 11 and 12 students from Brookswood Secondary and R.E. Mountain Secondary volunteered with the Lower Mainland Green Team on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Williams Park. (Ashton Kerr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 35 local kids participate in environmental charity program, improve Langley park