RCMP say the public is not at risk

Partial human remains were found in a Burnaby park on Monday morning, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Police said that a passerby spotted what they believed to be human remains at about 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area of Confederation Park.

After an investigation, authorities confirmed that the remains are human but said they have yet to be identified.

Police don’t know how the remains ended up in the park but say the public is no at risk.

