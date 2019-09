Coroner is investigating the cause of death

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after human remains were found in a remote area of the Mount Seymour backcountry on Sunday.

The coroners service told Black Press Media they have not yet identified the body, the cause of death nor how the remains ended up at Mount Seymour.

