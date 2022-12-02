Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Saanich police said the threat was written on a bathroom wall in Cornett building

A threat written on a bathroom wall drew a heavy police presence to the University of Victoria Friday (Dec. 2).

Saanich police, along with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, were called Dec. 2 around 10 a.m. about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the Cornett Building and quickly evacuated people from the building.

“Our Major Crime Unit is investigating this serious offence and is working with the Oak Bay Police Department to determine if there is a connection to similar messaging that was found in a washroom at a local high school on Nov. 30,” the Saanich Police Department said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

“While the message is similar to one found at a local high school a few days ago, we are unable to confirm at this time if the suspect(s) is the same.”

Saanich police plan to continue to monitor the campus out of an abundance of caution.

.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen
Next story
B.C. COVID response praised for ‘nimbleness,’ despite lack of public trust: review

Just Posted

Pipes for the expansion near Telegraph Trail just east of Walnut Grove earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Pipeline construction may cause noise from 24-hour work near Walnut Grove

Vancouver Giants lost to Moose Jaw Warriors in the overtime on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Photo credits: Rob Wilton)
Giants fall 5-4 in overtime

The O’Grady family, including Kaitlyn, have set up a large walk-through display for the holidays. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Impressive Christmas light display starts unexpected family tradition

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
CHRISTMAS FUN: Look at all the holiday events around Langley