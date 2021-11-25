This forensic sketch is based on a man who allegedly followed a 17-year-old Langley girl for months. Police are hoping someone can identify him. (Langley RCMP)

This forensic sketch is based on a man who allegedly followed a 17-year-old Langley girl for months. Police are hoping someone can identify him. (Langley RCMP)

Unknown man followed Langley teenager for months: RCMP

Police are trying to identify the stranger who followed the girl to work, school, and shopping

Langley Mounties are looking for public help to identify a man who has allegedly been paying “unwanted attention” to a teenaged girl for several months.

The man appeared to be watching the 17-year-old as she went about her daily business, turning up when she was going to school, at work, or out shopping.

The incidents took place between June and September of this year, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The man is Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, about 6’0” tall, and has a slim build and blonde hair.

It is possible the man drives a white pickup truck, Largy said.

The woman has worked with a forensic artist to create a sketch of the man, which police are releasing in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
MP to fight Liberal plan to axe charity status for anti-abortion pregnancy centres
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tour flooded Sumas Prairie on Friday

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley Express bus in Chilliwack in 2015. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Fraser Valley Express bus service resumes with Highway 1 reopening

Langley Christian Lightning boys took the Eastern Valley volleyball championships, the latest in a string of strong showings. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lightning strikes again: Langley Christian volleyball teams rack up the wins

This forensic sketch is based on a man who allegedly followed a 17-year-old Langley girl for months. Police are hoping someone can identify him. (Langley RCMP)
Unknown man followed Langley teenager for months: RCMP

FLAG artists hung their flora and fauna inspired art exhibit in the Walkway Gallery at Timms Community Centre just before Halloween. It remains in place until mid-December. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Flora, fauna fascination flourishes for FLAG artists