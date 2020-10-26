B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)

Unnamed school in Fraser Health region closed due to COVID-19

Closure announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry during daily briefing

A school in the Fraser Health region has closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was made by Dr. Bonnie Henry in her briefing on Monday, but she didn’t give any further details.

The school closure is in addition to the one at Kelowna’s École de l’Anse-au-sable, which has seen at least 11 confirmed cases. Henry did not provide details on which school in the Fraser Health region is closed.

The region includes 11 school districts from Burnaby to Hope, as well all private schools and francophone schools. There are 53 schools within Fraser Health listed as having current exposure events on the health authority’s school exposure website.

The announcement came along with the news that B.C. has broken yet another record for positive cases over the weekend, with 817 new cases.

READ MORE: B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

More to come.

Coronavirus

