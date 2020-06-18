(Cameron Kennedy)

Unruly Surrey passenger charged, forces Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg

A 60-year-old man from Surrey is charged with mischief over $5,000

RCMP say they have arrested a passenger whose unruly behaviour forced a Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg.

Police say the plane, which was coming from Vancouver, had to land early Sunday, because a man lit a cigarette during the flight and refused to follow directions from the crew.

They say he also refused to wear his personal protective face mask when directed to do so.

Police say a 60-year-old man from Surrey is charged with mischief over $5,000.

He also faces several fines for failing to comply with Canadian aviation security regulations, such as not smoking on aircraft.

In total, he could pay up to $13,000 in penalties.

