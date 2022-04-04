Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.Heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast for several parts of British Columbia as winter melts into spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Up to 100 mm of rain and strong winds in the forecast for parts of British Columbia

Winds of 80-100 kilometres per hour towards western Vancouver Island beginning late Monday morning

Heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast for several parts of British Columbia as winter melts into spring.

Environment Canada says up to 100 millimetres of rain is expected in West Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver until Monday.

It warns of wind gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour in parts of west and east Vancouver islands, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver.

It says an approaching frontal system will give strong winds to the B.C. south coast with squalls easing slightly early Monday morning.

The weather agency says a low pressure system offshore will bring “very strong” west winds of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour towards the western Vancouver Island coast beginning late Monday morning into the evening.

It says periods of heavy rain and localized gusty winds are forecast for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Gibsons, Sechelt, and Lower Fraser Valley north of the Fraser River until Monday.

Weather

