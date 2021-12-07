A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Up to 25 cm of snow predicted for central and northern B.C. through to Wednesday

Prince George, Peace River, Stewart, Terrace and Kitimat among areas affected

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C.

Environment Canada predicts 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall in the northeast, including the Prince George, Williston, McGregor and Peace River areas, intensifying throughout the day and continuing Tuesday night.

The weather office warns that inland sections of the North Coast, including Stewart and Terrace, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

An additional winter storm watch is posted for the Kitimat region with the added risk of freezing rain as southerly winds pick up and increase temperatures that could deliver a mix of snow and rain.

Residents in the North Columbia region on the B.C.-Alberta boundary should also expect up to 15 centimetres of snow through Wednesday.

Environment Canada says travellers need to prepare for deteriorating conditions with visibility reduced in heavy snow.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

SnowWeather

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Missing teen last seen in Fort Langley

Just Posted

Trappers Forward Hayden Yahn, seen here during a previous game against the Kodiaks, scored twice in a losing cause on Dec. 3 as Langley’s winning streak was ended at eight, courtesy of Ridge Meadows Flames. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Trappers winning streak ends at eight; Kodiaks have a rough December

Houses in Langley keep getting more expensive. (Langley Advance Times files)
Typical Langley house now costs more than $1.5 million

Rebecca Maragliano, 16, went missing Monday evening from Fort Langley. Langley RCMP are asking for public help in locating her. (Langley RCMP)
Missing teen last seen in Fort Langley

The Langley School District Foundation has food programs, and supports schools with scholarships, technology and more. To raise money for its work, the foundation is holding a 50/50. (LSDF/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley school charity looking to sell $150,000 in 50/50 tickets