Upcycling artists honoured for show at Fort Langley museum

The show of art made from recycled projects is the latest of its kind in Langley

Artists have been honoured for combining recycling and art at the Langley Centennial Museum’s current display of upcycled art.

The museum is showcasing more than 40 pieces of work from 27 artists in Creative Reuse: The Art of Upcycling, underway now and continuing until July 11.

“It is interesting to see how many artists are doing fascinating work with recycled materials through their regular practice,” said Langley Centennial Museum Arts & Heritage Curator Kobi Christian. “To see how they transform an item into something new and original while still embodying a bit of that former use, it’s amazing.”

Several exhibit honours have been handed out to the artists.

• First Place: Yorke Graham, “Austin”

• Second Place: Shirley Sawatsky, “Peaceful Mind, Peaceful Life”

• Third Place: Jayden Doan, “Nostalgia”

• Honourable Mentions were received by Arnt Arntzen for “One Legged Stool”, Nadine Flagel for “Tulips (Pink)”, and Ron Simmer for “Big Bird”.

• In addition, a Director’s Choice prize has been awarded to Valerie Arntzen for her “Tools of the Trade” series.

Organizers hope that visitors to the exhibit will be inspired to find ways to upcycle items in all aspects of life, and explore ways for households, workplaces, and businesses to consume less, reuse, and repurpose for sustainable change.

To see the display, and possibly be inspired to make something yourself, book a visit to Langley Centennial Museum at museum.tol.ca or contact lcmbookings@tol.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyLangleyRecycling