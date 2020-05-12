Chilliwack Search and Rescue and Chilliwack RCMP on the Vedder Rotary Trail in the morning on May 12, 2020 after a body of a person that went missing a day prior was recovered in the Vedder River. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

UPDATE: Body of 22-year-old man from India recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

Young man was swimming in the the river with friends Monday when he went under

The body of a young man last seen jumping into the Chilliwack River on Monday was recovered by Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old man from India was with friends at a popular cliff diving spot known as Teskey Rock, a few hundred metres up Chilliwack Lake Road from the Vedder Bridge, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

“The missing young man is a South Asian national from India, and was swimming with companions in the river at the time of the incident,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Tuesday. “When he entered the river he became visibly distressed. His friends attempted to pull him out without success.”

Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews enter the Vedder River just west of the Vedder Bridge in Chilliwack on May 11, 2020 after a male went missing near Teskey Rock. (Rebeckah Faith photo)

RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) crews were called to the area to look for the man Monday evening, but after several hours and the onset of darkness, the CSAR crews pulled out.

The CSAR team returned to the area early Tuesday morning and, starting at Teskey Rock, made their way down Vedder River.

The man was found just below the surface of the water in the river west of Peach Road. One witness said he saw CSAR volunteers put the body in some sort of bag and pull it into the raft.

“Chilliwack RMCP reach out and offer our support to family and friends during this incredibly demanding time they are facing,” Rail said.

Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the incident, and Rail said no further information will be released.

READ MORE: One missing, presumed drowned in Chilliwack River Valley

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMPSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Chilliwack Search and Rescue recovered the body of a cliff diver at Teskey Rock in Chilliwack, on the Vedder River, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The person had jumped into the water the evening before and didn’t resurface. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews enter the Vedder River just west of the Vedder Bridge in Chilliwack on May 11, 2020 after a male went missing near Teskey Rock. (Rebeckah Faith photo)

Previous story
Langley mayors prepare to ‘safely open up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Fears wells may run dry as Langley aquifer drops

Residents over the Hopington aquifer are worried about recent declines

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

VIDEO: Section of Langley Bypass closed eastbound after cyclist struck

Incident on Trans Canada Highway between Glover Road and 232nd Street is clear

VIDEO: Meet Langley’s Larri Woodrow, the bird box man

Volunteer has been maintaining habitats for waterfowl for more than 46 years

Endowment fund launched in honour of late Langley MP Mark Warawa

Legacy fund will be used to support charities

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

UPDATE: Body of 22-year-old man from India recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

Young man was swimming in the the river with friends Monday when he went under

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack that left Good Samaritan injured on Vancouver bus

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Most Read