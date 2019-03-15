Kanaka Way was blocked in both directions early Friday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

The driver of car involved in a collision near Kanaka Creek elementary early Friday has died.

Around 5:40 a.m., a Mazda 3 collided with a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Gilker Hill and Kanaka Way in east Maple Ridge.

The driver of the Mazda died, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Two male passengers were also in the car. One was airlifted to hospital by helicopter. The other, along with the female driver of the Nissan were transported to hospital by ambulance.

“Our condolences go to the family and friends who lost their loved one here today,” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Traffic Services are investigating a fatal collision with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and ICARS did utilize drone technology as part of the investigation process,” Harnett said.

Roads were closed in both directions since the early morning and reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Previous story
Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged
Next story
Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Just Posted

Langley volunteer recognized for her service with a 2017 Nissan Sentra

Karen Moraes found out she was the recipient of Basant Motors’ Cars for Compassion car on March 8.

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Kwantlen artist challenges band leadership to change

Brandon Gabriel supports a petition calling for change in how leaders are chosen for the Kwantlen

Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Abbotsford Police arrest 14, including one related to commercial break-in

Arrests take place throughout Wednesday, including after search of Downes Road property

VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Material posted online by the killer resembles meme-heavy hate speech

UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge youth care worker facing sex charges, Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Alberta and more

Most Read