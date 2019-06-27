Wilder World has been identified as the child who was hit and killed by a car in a driveway in Cobble Hill earlier this week. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family. (submitted)

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

  • Jun. 27, 2019 11:05 a.m.
  • News

A GoFundMe page for the family of a Vancouver Island toddler that was hit and killed by a vehicle in a driveway on the morning of June 25 in Cobble Hill has raised more than $13,000 so far in its first day.

The original goal of the fundraiser for the family of the child, who has been identified as Wilder Kevin World, was $4,000.

Tiffany Jeanne, a friend of the family who helped start the GoFundMe page, said Wilder was “a fun loving little boy, full of energy, and had an infectious smile”.

“His spirit lives on in his three older brothers and older sister, who loved him deeply,” Jeanne said.

Jeanne said she has known Wilder’s mother Pamela since they were in elementary school together and said she is the “most wonderful and strongest person” you would ever meet.

“This has been incredibly difficult for her and she’s doing the best she can,” she said.

“She is receiving so much love and support at this time because she has always given so much love and support to others. She is the most selfless person I’ve ever known.”

Jeanne said Pamela still has a family to support as she deals with the tragedy, which is expensive, so about five of Pamela’s friends, including her, decided to set up the GoFundMe page to help cover funeral and life expenses while the family heals.

“We don’t want her to have to think of the costs right now,” she said.

“There are no words to express our thanks to everyone who is helping out. The family is also receiving lots of food from the community and a Meal Train is being set up next week in which people will sign up to make the family meals for a day. Pamela is still out and about in the community as she still has family matters to deal with so we’re asking that people give her space and allow her time to grieve. She has to hold it together for her other children and it’s really hard for her.”

On Tuesday at approximately 11:45 a.m. Shawnigan Lake RCMP members responded to a call of a child that had been struck in the driveway of a residence on Maynard Avenue.

Upon arrival BC Ambulance and fire rescue were already on scene and attempting lifesaving efforts, however Wilder succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Evidence gathered at this time does not indicate any impairment on part of the driver, police said, however the collision is still under investigation and Shawnigan Lake RCMP members are currently being assisted by the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services team.

SEE RELATED: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Victim Services is working with the family.

“This is a tragic and traumatic incident, and we are working closely with all members and first responders who attended the scene to ensure they have the support they need,” said Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Tim Desaulniers.

The BC Coroners Service, which investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province, was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation.

The Cobblestone Pub, which is reopening next week after a fire shut it down last June, is planning a reopening event called “Party in the Park” on July 1, and some of the proceeds from the event will be added to the total of the GoFundMe page for the World family.

Dave Kral, the pub’s general manager, said he is a friend of the family.

He said the party begins at noon at the Cobble Hill Farmer’s Institute and will feature four bands and lots of food.

“There’s not much anyone can do for the family right now, so we’re doing what we can,” Kral said.

