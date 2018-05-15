David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court on Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Lethbridge, Alta. The Stephans will be appealing their conviction for failing to provide the necessaries of life to the Supreme Court of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Rossiter

Update: High court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

The parents will be appealing their conviction for failing to provide the necessaries of life to the Supreme Court of Canada

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ordered a new trial for a couple who used homemade remedies instead of seeking medical attention for their son who died of bacterial meningitis.

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to 19-month-old Ezekiel in 2012.

Their trial in Lethbridge, Alta., heard that they treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than take him to a doctor. The Stephans eventually called 911 but the little boy died in hospital.

The Supreme Court heard arguments from the couple’s lawyer and the Crown this morning before making the decision.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction last November, but because the ruling wasn’t unanimous, the couple had an automatic right to take their case to the Supreme Court.

David Stephan was sentenced to four months in jail and his wife was ordered to spend three months under house arrest — the only exceptions being for trips to church and medical appointments.

—-

ORIGNAL: 7 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada is to hear an appeal today by a couple convicted after they used homemade remedies instead of seeking medical attention for their son who died of bacterial meningitis.

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to 19-month-old Ezekiel in 2012.

Their trial in Lethbridge, Alta., heard that they treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than take him to a doctor. The Stephans eventually called 911 but the little boy died in hospital.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction last November, but because the ruling wasn’t unanimous, the couple had an automatic right to take their case to the Supreme Court.

David Stephan was sentenced to four months in jail and his wife was ordered to spend three months under house arrest — the only exceptions being for trips to church and medical appointments.

The Crown has indicated it plans to appeal the sentences as too lenient.

Related: Alberta Court of Appeal to hear arguments in toddler meningitis death

Related: Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David Stephan posted on Facebook last week that the hearing is an important one for parental rights.

“Our Supreme Court hearing…will not only effect the future of our family, but the future of all Canadians as this landmark, precedent-setting case is being used to deprive parental rights and health freedoms in Canada,” he wrote.

“Our prayer is that the Supreme Court of Canada reverses this newly set precedent and sends our case back to trial so that the whole truth can finally come out, and that the real criminals involved in our case will be brought to light and held accountable.”

Witnesses at the trial said the toddler’s body was so stiff he couldn’t sit in his car seat, so he had to lie on a mattress when his mother drove him from their rural Alberta home to a naturopathic clinic in Lethbridge, where she bought an echinacea mixture.

The Stephans never called for medical assistance until Ezekiel stopped breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and died after being transported to Calgary’s Children’s Hospital.

Lawyers for the Stephans argued before the Alberta Appeal Court that the trial judge allowed the jury to be overwhelmed by medical evidence, which unfairly distracted from the real question of whether the Stephans acted differently than any other reasonable parent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired
Next story
Old Langley legion hall demolished, making room for family condos

Just Posted

The Langleys have raised $355K to fight cancer since Terry Fox runs started

Run organizers issue appeal for volunteers

VIDEO: Langley musicians touring U.K. with chart-topping Christian band

A Trinity Western University band, Trinity Worship Project, is travelling with Rend Collective.

Volunteers sought for this fall’s Terry Fox Run in Langley City

Organized and enthusiastic people are being sought by the keep the run alive.

Old Langley legion hall demolished, making room for family condos

Five-storey condominium buildings will replace the veteran’s hall by 2020.

Hanlon gone as Giants GM

Team announces he “has decided to pursue other opportunities”

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

Special prosecutor asks for six months jail time for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Military joins search for missing woman after being swept away in Mad River

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

5 to start your day

MP pleads guilty to criminal contempt for pipeline protest, Surrey prepares for floods and more

Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

Ever wonder what it takes to become a bullfighter?

Marijuana shop opens up on Chilliwack First Nations reserve

Banned in the municipality, city hall has no jurisdiction while not all band members are supportive

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Most Read