UPDATE: Highway 5 southbound moving again following vehicle incident

Update: 8:00 a.m.
At approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, Highway 5 southbound traffic began moving again. This comes after a vehicle incident closed southbound lanes between Hope and Merritt for about 14 hours.
At approximately midnight a detour became available.
At about 1 a.m., a police investigation was still underway, with vehicle recovery in progress.
No further information is known at this time.
OPEN – BCHwy5 SB after earlier vehicle incident between #MerrittBC and #HopeBC. Drive carefully and expect delays. #KamloopsBC #KelownaBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 18, 2021
Original:
Highway 5 is closed to southbound traffic due to a vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt Wednesday evening.
DriveBC reported the incident at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The incident took place between Exit 286 to Merritt and Exit 183 to Peers Creek Road. Southbound traffic is closed from Merritt to Hope for 102 kilometres.
An assessment is in progress and a detour is in effect via Highway 1 and Highway 3.
An estimated time of reopening is not available as of 6 p.m. DriveBC will provide its next update at 7 p.m.