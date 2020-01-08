As of Jan. 8, 2020 the local state of emergency was lifted for a mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley. Five units were on evacuation notice, due to heavy rains and the potential for debris flow as of Jan. 6. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

A state of local emergency has now been lifted for a mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley after heavy rains led to concerns over possible mudslides.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Monday with five units in Baker Trails Village on evacuation notice, a notice that continued Tuesday.

By Wednesday, crews were able to access the landslide area and clear away debris from a berm behind the homes.

A message on the FVRD’s Emergency Operations Centre web page stated the evacuation order for the five homes, and the evacuation alert for the remaining homes, had been lifted.

“The area is safe to be in and safe for evacuated residents to return home.”

The mobile home park is two kilometres from the Vedder Bridge below Promontory.

FVRD Area E director Orion Engar said there is a berm at the back of Baker Trails with some sloughing on it, so the evacuation order was given as a precautionary measure.

“We are not taking any chances,” he said.

But heavy rains ceased Wednesday allowing crews to move in and clear the debris from the berm.

The residents of the five units were temporarily using emergency lodging at a Chilliwack hotel. Emergency support services were set up at the FVRD’s main office in Chilliwack.

