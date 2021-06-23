One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

UPDATE: Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket sold in Kamloops and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

“After nine weeks and several record-breaking draws, a ticket purchased in Kamloops has landed the much-anticipated $70-million Lotto Max jackpot,” the BCLC said in a media release. “Along with a ticket purchased in Ontario, the Kamloops ticket matched all seven numbers during last night’s draw to split the $70 million prize, scooping up $35 million each.”

The seven winning numbers were 7 11 22 28 33 44 49.

There were also 11 Maxmillions winners in B.C. who scored Maxmillions prizes during the 70 draws for $1 million. There were 46 Maxmillion prize winners total. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, and four in the Prairies.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press

