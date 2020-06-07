Multiple crews are searching for a missing plane believed to have crashed in the Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge on Saturday, June 6 (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance times)

UPDATE: Missing plane linked to reported plane crash in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Light plane with two aboard was flying out of Delta’s Boundary Bay airport

A report of a plane crash in the Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge has been linked to a missing plane from Delta’s Boundary Bay Airport.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said after a witness reported seeing a small plane crash into the river Saturday, a report came in later that afternoon from the Boundary Bay Airport that a small plane containing two persons on board was overdue.

“This plane was similar in size, and colour to the observation made by the one and only witness,” Cpl. Mansea said.

The initial flight plan submitted by the pilot did not take the plane over the river where the crash was reported.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board was advised.

RCMP have contacted the family of those on board the plane and advised them of the situation and the on-going searches.

READ MORE: VIDEO: No sign of plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Police said on Saturday, June 6, just after 1 p.m. the Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report from a witness stating that they saw a smaller white airplane flying low above the Fraser River, going into the water and then quickly disappearing from view.

Vancouver Police Department Marine Unit sent a vessel equipped with sonar searching capabilities and RCMP air services brought in their helicopter.

READ ALSO: Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

Currently the Vancouver Police Marine Unit, RCMP Underwater Recovery team, RCMP Air 5 helicopter and multiple search and rescue teams continue to search the surrounding area and Fraser River for the airplane. There have been no confirmed sightings, or recovery of any parts of the plane.


Most Read