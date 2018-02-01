A pickup truck has hit a bus stop in Maple Ridge at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Mary Robson photo)

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

A woman and child were taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge mall.

According to a family member, the mother pushed her six-year-old son out of the path of the vehicle, at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street around 3 p.m.

The mother sustained a broken leg, the family member said. The boy had a bump on his head.

Both were taken to hospital. They are from Mission.

Multiple ambulances responded, as did police and firefighters.

Bystanders said the black Dodge Ram was speeding through the Save On Foods parking lot and hit a Mazda car that was parked. The driver then reversed and sped off. The mother and son were in its path. She pushed her son out of the way, but was hit and pushed against a fence at the McDonalds drive through, witnesses said.

The truck carried on into the drive through, smashing guard rails before jumping a curb and crashing into the bus stop.

Bystanders also said the male driver waited in the truck until police arrived. The suspect was seen handcuffed in the back of a police car.

More to come.

 

