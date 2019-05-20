All westbound traffic on Highway 1 was stopped at exit 146 near Herrling Island after 11 a.m. on May 20 after a multi-vehicle crash. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened after multi-vehicle crash east of Chilliwack

Westbound lanes near Herrling Island were closed for hours amid busy holiday weekend traffic

Victoria Day travel is always busy but was worse Monday thank to a crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack before noon.

RCMP, fire crews and BC Ambulance were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle incident near the Herrling Island exit in the westbound lanes.

Dispatch reported the crash was between a semi and an SUV.

The first responders on scene reported multiple patients. By 11:15 a.m. crews were ordered to set up a landing zone for an air ambulance, but this was soon cancelled.

Drive BC reported that all traffic was being held westbound at exit 146. By approximately 1 p.m. the scene was cleared and traffic resumed heading westbound.

The backlog along with wet weather and at least one other minor incident in Chilliwack led to slow-moving traffic throughout the afternoon.

