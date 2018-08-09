UPDATE: One dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male escaped the incident after 4 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion on Ponderosa Street Thursday afternoon, the Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed.

The APD tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene to look into the fatal explosion at a residence at around 4:18 p.m., along with an ensuing fire.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews are responding to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, in west Abbotsford.

A garage was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, but crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

Two ambulances are on scene.

As of 5:15 p.m., B.C. Hydro has just arrived on the scene but the 3300-block of Ponderosa Street remains behind police lines.

