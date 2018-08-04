UPDATE: One man dead, another injured following Abbotsford shooting

This house on Wilerose Street was cordoned off by police Saturday night and into Sunday morning following a shooting at the residence. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

One man died and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night at an Abbotsford residence.

Police received reports of shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Wilerose Street – located between Kay Avenue and Brudige Avenue near Godson Elementary.

Patrol officers with the Abbotsford Police Department arrived on scene and located two injured men. They were taken to hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The second man is continuing to receive treatment.

The home was cordoned off by officers following the incident, as police scanned the area, including with a helicopter.

However, neighbours said a person walked into the residence and began shooting.

“I heard three shots and then I heard screaming, and then about five seconds later, I heard some car just peel out of the street,” said one neighbour, who said he then saw people “all over the street screaming and yelling.”

“I came out and asked if anybody needed help, and I couldn’t get an answer out of anybody.”

The investigation is now being headed by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. No further information has been released at this time, including the name of the deceased and whether there are gang connections to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter



@dustinrgodfrey

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.