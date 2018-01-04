One person is dead after an accident on the Lougheed Highway in Mission on Wednesday night. / Curtis Kreklau photo

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

An accident on the Lougheed Highway in Mission Wednesday evening has left one person dead.

Just after 7 p.m. emergency crews responded to a serious MVA on Lougheed Highway just west of Shook Street in the Hatzic area.

Crews arrived to find a head-on collision between a passenger car and a semi-truck and trailer

Both vehicles had gone off to either side of the road with debris strewn all over the highway.

A thermal imaging camera and RCMP K9 unit were utilized at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident but the passenger in the car has died.

The highway was closed for several hours while the RCMP’s ICARS Team investigated the crash.

The highway is now open.

