UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

One person has died after a single vehicle rollover collision on Trans Canada Highway in Langley shutdown a section of the highway early Monday morning, officials confirm.

Around 2:30 a.m. RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Services and Langley RCMP received reports of a collision on Highway 1 near 264th Street, RCMP traffic officials said in a release.

[story continues below post]

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that the silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been travelling in the westbound lanes when it veered off the roadway and into the ditch where it struck multiple trees before coming to final rest,” the release stated.

RCMP say crews extricated a woman from the wreckage and rushed her and male occupant to hospital in critical condition. A third occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 1 between Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford to 264th Street in Langley remains closed until about 9:30 a.m. while crews were on scene.

“Investigators are now working to positively identify the deceased,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “Once he has been identified, our priority will be to properly notify the man’s family.”

The BC Coroners Service has been notified.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnesses the collision to call 250-702-4039.

All lanes on Highway 1 between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street have scene reopened.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply
Next story
UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

Just Posted

UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

Local investors win lawsuit against Murrayville House builder

Two companies have been ordered to pay $275,000 in damages

$2,000 reward for info on suburban trap after raccoon dies

Animal rights groups say there was no need for the trap

Why Langley coach Neil Brown was inducted into the BC Basketball Hall of Fame

He described his record as a ‘perfect storm’ of championship girls’ basketball teams

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Missing North Delta senior found dead after nine days

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera had been missing since the morning of Friday, May 15

Most Read