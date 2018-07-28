Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision near the 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection. (Shane MacKichan photos)

UPDATE: One woman is dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

A 68-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Saturday morning.

Police say preliminary evidence suggests that a stop sign, at the corner of 40 Avenue and 184 Street, was “disregarded,” which caused the collision.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m., a 68 year old female driver and her 73 year old male passenger were travelling North bound on 184th Street… when they were struck by a 37 year old male driver who was travelling East bound on 40th Avenue,” an RCMP news release states, issued at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 37-year-old and 73-year-old men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and that the area around 40 Avenue and 184 Street should be avoided Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

