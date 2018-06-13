UPDATE: Police release description of inmate on the lam

Walked away from work crew in Pitt Meadows

Michael Lund

‪Police in Pitt Meadows and BC Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Residents reported a strong police presence in the South Bonson neighbourhood before noon, with two marked police vehicles blocking off Hoffman Way.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they received a call from Corrections at approximately 11 a.m. reporting that inmate Michael Lund had walked away from an off-site work detail.

He was last seen in the area of South Gate Road and Airport Way.

He is described as Caucasian, 42-years-old, medium build, 6’2”, 190 lbs, short brown hair, brown eyes, and facial stubble.

Schools in the area were not locked down.

“We take our direction from the Ridge Meadows RCMP when it comes to school lockdowns, and the RCMP ultimately advised that lockdowns for Pitt Meadows area schools were not needed,” said Irena Pochop with the school district.

However, she added, Pitt Meadows elementary and Davie Jones elementary did keep students indoors for lunch as a precautionary measure.

A video on the Protecting Pitt Meadows Facebook page shows four armed officers walking along a sidewalk, one carrying a shield.

• More details as they become available.

Previous story
A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley
Next story
Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Just Posted

A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

VIDEO: Decision in Langley condo case shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

Reaction to appeal court decision that forces buyers to pay more than originally agreed

Athletes from six to 91 compete in Langley this weekend

Twin track athletes sign to Tennessee university just ahead of big hometown meet.

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

Father’s Day a great excuse to fish with the kids, says Fort Langley dad

Writer signs fishing books Saturday then heads out fishing with his kids on for dad’s special day.

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

New era for old mill

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s received a call from someone pretending to be with Chinese police

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

UPDATE: Police release description of inmate on the lam

Walked away from work crew in Pitt Meadows

B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Most Read