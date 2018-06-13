UPDATE: Police release description of inmate on the lam

Walked away from work crew in Pitt Meadows

‪Police in Pitt Meadows and BC Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Residents reported a strong police presence in the South Bonson neighbourhood before noon, with two marked police vehicles blocking off Hoffman Way.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they received a call from Corrections at approximately 11 a.m. reporting that inmate Michael Lund had walked away from an off-site work detail.

He was last seen in the area of South Gate Road and Airport Way.

He is described as Caucasian, 42-years-old, medium build, 6’2”, 190 lbs, short brown hair, brown eyes, and facial stubble.

Schools in the area were not locked down.

“We take our direction from the Ridge Meadows RCMP when it comes to school lockdowns, and the RCMP ultimately advised that lockdowns for Pitt Meadows area schools were not needed,” said Irena Pochop with the school district.

However, she added, Pitt Meadows elementary and Davie Jones elementary did keep students indoors for lunch as a precautionary measure.

A video on the Protecting Pitt Meadows Facebook page shows four armed officers walking along a sidewalk, one carrying a shield.

• More details as they become available.