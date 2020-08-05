UPDATE: Slow growth for wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs

The wildfire outside of Harrison Hot Springs enters its third day of burning, having razed 12 hectares near Sts’ailes Forest Service Road.

B.C. Wildfire Service still lists the fire as “out of control” but growth has slowed, spreading by 2 hectares from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. On Monday, the human-caused fire burned 1.5 hectares and grew to 10 hectares last night.

According to the Wildfire Service, as of Tuesday there are three helicopters, 20 firefighters and a water tender on site to combat the blaze. A traffic control crew is posted along the Sts’ailes FSR to guide motorists away from potential danger. As of Wednesday morning, there is no present danger to recreation or other structures or values.

As of Wednesday morning, 355 wildfires have burned throughout the province, 34 of which are active. There have been 115 new fires in the past seven days as of Wednesday. Most of the active fires are in the Kamloops fire centre. Approximately 61 per cent fires were caused by lightning with 12.2 per cent being human-caused. The remaining 26.8 per cent are classified as cause unknown. As of Wednesday, about 44 per cent of the active fires are under control whereas almost 9 per cent are listed as out of control.

