UPDATE: Third youth arrested after assault with weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey

A third youth has been arrested after an assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Newton Monday.

Police say the third suspect turned themselves in after two others were arrested following the assault. All three youths were held in police custody and are scheduled to appear in court today (March 2).

In a news release issued Monday, police said at approximately 11:30 a.m. March 1, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary. One “male youth” was injured.

Police say the assault occurred outside of the school. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police placed the school on a “hold and secure” until the safety of all of the students was confirmed.

“The initial indications are that the assault is related to an on-going dispute among parties known to one another,” the release said. “There is no indication of an on-going risk to safety at the school however; there will be (an) increased police presence as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.