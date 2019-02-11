Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” marking the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Date set for Sagmoen assault trial in Vernon

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen to stand trial on counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm in December

After two minutes in a quiet Vernon Supreme Court and more than two years after the assaults are alleged to have occurred, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has time set aside for his third trial in Vernon.

Sagmoen was beamed into courtroom 301 by video Monday, Feb. 11 as Crown prosecutor Margaret Cissell and defence lawyer Lisa Jean Helps brought a trial date to Justice Gary Weatherill, who approved and read into record the seven-day trial commencing Dec. 9. A pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Further information stemming from Sagmoen’s pre-trial hearings is barred under a court-ordered publication ban.

A second seven-day trial on unrelated charges of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, careless use or storage of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose begins in Vernon Supreme Court Sept. 9.

Related: Sagmoen to stand trial

Related: Sagmoen saga continues into new year

At the end of 2018, Sagmoen was granted an absolute discharge on one count of mischief causing damage to property. Originally facing a charge of mischief $5,000 or under, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge.

In an unrelated case stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation during a trial in Port Coquitlam earlier this month. The 38-year-old got time served on that file but remains in custody.


